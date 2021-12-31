Top 5 moments in Columbus -- Monica Garcia

As many of you know, I moved from Colorado to Nebraska in October. Being the new kid in the newsroom, I couldn’t really give my top five news stories so I thought, how about a top five moments in Columbus? Here are a few shining moments from the last couple of months…

1. A visit to the lake

In Colorado, my dogs and I would visit the outdoors often – hiking, snow shoeing, visits to lakes and reservoirs for fishing and kayaking, running, etc. We visited Lake Esther on a warm fall day, and it was wonderful. We played fetch, did a lap around the lake and went down to the water where the dogs played in the water.

The name of this lake is one I can never remember (thanks for giving me the name for the fifth time, Matt) and really it’s not huge or super popular but what a find. It’s a few minutes from where we live and it is the perfect place to spend an afternoon.

Doing an afternoon of things we enjoy really made my heart happy. What other places should I check out? Let me know at mgarcia@columbustelegram.com.

2. Buying my home

It’s official, I live in Nebraska.

Moving here, yes technically, meant I live in Nebraska but taking the step to buy a home was something else. As you have read in our pages, the housing market is tight. There were homes I had my eye on and by the afternoon of the day the house went up for sale, it was sold. I didn’t even have a chance!

Then I found a home that made me feel… well… at home. I know, I know I sound a bit dramatic, but I could feel it as soon as I walked in. It has a nice size yard for the dogs, a big window for the cat to sun in and enough space to set up a little office for myself. It’s also close to a park where we can walk, run and, of course, play fetch.

I have been working on taking off wallpaper and trying to figure out the best flooring options. (Seriously, why are there so many options?! If you do interior design, give me a call because I am a mess.)

I have to give a shout-out to my realtor Cheryl Richardson from kwElite. She went above and beyond. She took care of everything and always had my back. I can say I have made a lifelong friend.

3. Meeting the commodores

At my last job, I was not able to be out in the community as much as I would have liked. This made my position hard, and many people didn’t know who I was. Earlier this month, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Commodores came to meet our new publisher, Carrie Colburn, and me.

I loved it!

Although I’m used to being the one asking questions, and I get a bit nervous being the one speaking, the interest others showed in what I do felt great. I love what I do and I love to share it with others was so fun.

And did I mention they are so friendly? They came to us and I felt like I already knew everyone. I look forward to working with you all and others in the community.

4. Meeting community leaders

Speaking of meetings, my first month was full of them. I met everyone from the chamber president to the sheriff and everyone in between.

A lot of these leaders are making some big moves for Columbus.

Hearing about the Columbus Community Building has me so excited! The field house – awesome! The casino – let’s get it! These movers and shakers, with the support of the community, are really making things happen in Columbus.

If we have not met, please reach out to me – let’s grab a coffee.

I did enjoy meeting with leaders in Schuyler and discussing our paper there – the Schuyler Sun.

5. Midwest welcome

This isn’t really just one moment, it’s overall living here. I wasn’t sure what I was in store for moving to Nebraska, and I was nervous. I recall laying in bed at my parents’ house in between moving days (it’s about a 12-hour drive from the Western Slope of Colorado to here so we broke this trip into two days), and was thinking what I was getting into.

I just packed up all my things, my dogs and cat, rehomed my chickens, and the “what ifs” started running through my mind.

I didn’t sleep that night, but arriving here, it’s been a pleasant surprise (and I mean that in the most positive way).

The people have been so friendly and wonderful, my fur babies love it, there is a beauty I have not experienced before and I have rediscovered the love I have for journalism. My team here at the Telegram has been welcoming and I have been enjoying working with everyone.

Thank you, Columbus, and I can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for us.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor at The Columbus Telegram. You can reach her at monica.garcia@lee.net.

