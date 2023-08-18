With the annual dove season opener on Sept. 1, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt.

Doves are abundant statewide and, with generous bag limits, provide excellent wing-shooting opportunities. Doves may be hunted statewide Sept. 1 through Oct. 30, 2023, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively. Bag and possession limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared-doves in aggregate. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

Sunflowers, millet and wheat, which generally provide good food sources and dove hunting opportunities, were planted on numerous wildlife management areas earlier this year. For a listing of these “dove fields,” view the 2023 Dove Hunting Fact Sheet at OutdoorNebraska.gov on the “Other small game” webpage.

Drought conditions are affecting many areas of the state; hunters should follow proper safety practices to prevent wildfires.

Preseason scouting is recommended due to changing habitat conditions. All publicly accessible sites throughout the state — including federal, state, conservation partner and private lands enrolled in Game and Parks’ Open Fields and Waters Program — are displayed in the 2023-2024 Public Access Atlas.

Private lands throughout the state also provide excellent hunting opportunities for doves. Hunters are reminded they must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing private lands in Nebraska.

Nebraska residents 16 years and older and all nonresidents are required to have a valid Nebraska small game hunting permit, habitat stamp and Harvest Information Program number. Federal and state migratory bird hunting stamps, or duck stamps, are not required to hunt doves. Shotgun plugs restricting it to no more than three shells also are required.

Hunters who harvest a dove with a leg band should contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at reportband.gov. In addition, randomly selected hunters will be asked to save one wing from each dove during the first week of the season and mail them postage-free to the service.

Eurasian collared-doves may be harvested between Oct. 31, 2023, and Aug. 31, 2024, with bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively.

Find the Public Access Atlas and summaries of hunting regulations in the Small Game and Waterfowl Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov. Purchase permits or register for your free HIP number at GoOutdoorsNE.com or at any Game and Parks office.