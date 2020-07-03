Park Plaza building sold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beth French said she has closed on the sale of the Park Plaza Apartment Building July 1, after owning it with her husband since 1987. She has sold it to her niece Kristy Frauendorfer and her niece’s husband, Mike.

The building is at 1354 27th Ave. The sale will be complete a little more than a week after the basement flooded again, for the second time in less than a year. However, she said this has been in the works for a year.

“My niece wanted to keep it in the family. She was ready to do something different, and asked me if I was interested in retiring. That was a year ago and I said give me another year,” French said. “I went out with a bang, didn’t I?”

French’s first job in high school was at the Downtowner Café, located in the building, in 1976. It was there she met her husband, with whom she would go on to own the Park Avenue Restaurant and then the whole Park Plaza Apartment Building.

At first, French stayed home with her kids and her husband ran the business part. Later, she worked at Dusters for 18 years as a manager. After her husband died 11 years ago, running the business became a priority for her and she took over.

Her brother-in-law stepped in to help with maintenance and together they “made it work,” she said.