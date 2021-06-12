Part of who he is: Hogelin says goodbye to Columbus Fire Department

Traditionally, members of the Columbus Fire Department have to buy everyone ice cream if they appear in the newspaper.
David Hogelin is off the hook thanks to a technicality, though -- he started his retirement on Friday.
Hogelin is currently 64, but he turns 65 next week. He has worked as a firefighter at the Columbus Fire Department (CFD) for the last 37 years.
In Columbus, career firefighters aren't uncommon.
"It kind of depends on the city that the firefighter is in and their pension program and things of that nature," Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller said. "In Columbus, it's fairly typical for a firefighter to work until age 65."
Hogelin was born and raised in Columbus. He joined the department after a friend talked him into it.
"I had a friend that worked for the fire department and he convinced me to go take the test," Hogelin said. "It seemed like he enjoyed his job and liked what he did and it just seemed like a good career move at the time."
The rest, as they say, is history.
"In 37 years there have been a lot of changes," Hogelin said.
Those changes include the department's move into a new building last year. Previously headquartered on 26th Avenue in downtown Columbus, June 1 marked CFD's first full year at its new station, 4630 Howard Blvd.
The department is holding an open house at the new station between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. More information on the open house can be found on the Columbus Nebraska Fire Department Facebook page.
"The new building is head and shoulders above what we had. The other building was built in the 1920s and it was just time for it to go. It had gone through a couple of remodels and it was just outdated," Hogelin said.
Although Miller has only worked with Hogelin for the last three-and-a-half years, he was quick to praise him for his character.
"He's a very honorable man, a hard worker," Miller said. "He wants to see any suffering of the public reduced and works very hard to make sure that happens."
That's the best part of the job, Hogelin said.
"I've enjoyed working with the public," Hogelin said. "And it seems like everything we do is helping someone that's either in a bad situation or having a problem, and you're able to give them some remedy to that problem."
David Hogelin's sister, Lynette Hogelin -- also a longtime Columbus resident -- said he has always had a calm, quiet demeanor.
"Even as a kid, he didn’t get too excited over things or get flustered. Not panicking is a strong quality you want in someone who is assisting you in your emergency," Lynette wrote in a Friday email to the Telegram.
Being a firefighter is a huge part of who David is, Lynette said.
"He’s gone to many international conventions representing Columbus and Nebraska. I also had the privilege of traveling with him to the annual IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters) Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, held to honor those firefighters who had lost their lives during the year," Lynette said. "It was fun to see him interact with firemen from all over the United States and the way they looked up to him with respect."
The department celebrated on Thursday during David's last shift. As for any firefighter, David's retirement means saying goodbye to his second home at the station.
"We do a 24-hour shift and then we have 48 hours off," David said.
The firefighters stay at the station during their 24-hour working shift.
"We live there," David said.
Collectively, David estimated that he's spent about 12 years of his life on shift at the fire department.
"It's been a lot. There have been some bad things that happened and there have been some good things, too," David said. "It's been a good career and it's time to move on."
