Part of who he is: Hogelin says goodbye to Columbus Fire Department

The department is holding an open house at the new station between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. More information on the open house can be found on the Columbus Nebraska Fire Department Facebook page.

"The new building is head and shoulders above what we had. The other building was built in the 1920s and it was just time for it to go. It had gone through a couple of remodels and it was just outdated," Hogelin said.

Although Miller has only worked with Hogelin for the last three-and-a-half years, he was quick to praise him for his character.

"He's a very honorable man, a hard worker," Miller said. "He wants to see any suffering of the public reduced and works very hard to make sure that happens."

That's the best part of the job, Hogelin said.

"I've enjoyed working with the public," Hogelin said. "And it seems like everything we do is helping someone that's either in a bad situation or having a problem, and you're able to give them some remedy to that problem."

David Hogelin's sister, Lynette Hogelin -- also a longtime Columbus resident -- said he has always had a calm, quiet demeanor.