Patience, pitching and two wins for Reds

Turner Halvorsen broke the tie on a one-out double to right center with the bases loaded for two runs in the sixth. He then scored on a single by Logan Salak. Salak stole second then scored on an error at short.

Sloup led off the seventh with a single, took two bases with passed balls and scored the final run on a bunt by Zandyr Kohl.

A single, stolen base and passed ball put Pender up 1-0 in the first. OWA tied it on Osten's RBI single up the middle in the third. Pender regained the lead in the bottom half on a dropped third strike and two-base error at first.

The Reds took a 3-2 lead in the fourth behind three walks, two stolen bases and two errors. Pender tied it in the fifth on a walk, single and error at third.

OWA JUNIOR REDS 11, WEST POINT 1: OWA led 3-1 through three innings then sent 12 to the plate in the fourth and scored eight runs on just two hits to go with seven walks.

Seven members of the lineup scored in the inning. First baseman Joel Thomas led off with a single and scored twice when he came back up and walked.

Four wild pitches and three passed balls scored seven of the eight runs. Krae Lavicky had the only RBI on a double to left center.