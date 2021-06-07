Patience, pitching and two wins for Reds

The Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds drew 16 free passes at the plate and only allowed three base hits on the mound in two games at the Pender Wood Bat Tournament over the weekend.
That kind of patience with the bat and dominance with the arms gave the Reds an 8-3 win over the hosts and an 11-1 victory against West Point.
OWA was issued seven walks against Pender and nine against West Point. Eli Osten went six strong in the opener, struck out 10 and gave up two hits while picking up the win. Brenden Sloup came on for the final three outs then started against West Point and allowed just one hit and fanned six in 3 and ⅓ innings of work.
The Reds are now 6-1 and have won five in a row. They're back in action on Wednesday night at Pierce.
"We started off with Eli and he pitched solid and came through for us. Then Brenden came in for an inning and pitched well in both games. That's what we needed - solid pitching," coach Sloup said. "We preach to our kids to make them earn their way on base; don't give them any free passes. They did their job and did it very well this weekend."
OWENS JUNIOR REDS 11, PENDER 3: Pender scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings while OWA came alive late and scored four in the sixth inning with the game tied 3-3.
Turner Halvorsen broke the tie on a one-out double to right center with the bases loaded for two runs in the sixth. He then scored on a single by Logan Salak. Salak stole second then scored on an error at short.
Sloup led off the seventh with a single, took two bases with passed balls and scored the final run on a bunt by Zandyr Kohl.
A single, stolen base and passed ball put Pender up 1-0 in the first. OWA tied it on Osten's RBI single up the middle in the third. Pender regained the lead in the bottom half on a dropped third strike and two-base error at first.
The Reds took a 3-2 lead in the fourth behind three walks, two stolen bases and two errors. Pender tied it in the fifth on a walk, single and error at third.
OWA JUNIOR REDS 11, WEST POINT 1: OWA led 3-1 through three innings then sent 12 to the plate in the fourth and scored eight runs on just two hits to go with seven walks.
Seven members of the lineup scored in the inning. First baseman Joel Thomas led off with a single and scored twice when he came back up and walked.
Four wild pitches and three passed balls scored seven of the eight runs. Krae Lavicky had the only RBI on a double to left center.
Sloup pitched around a one-out walk in the first and had two on before a fly out to right in the second. He struck out the first two in the third but then walked two, hit one and walked another for the lone West Point run. He struck out the first hitter in the fourth then gave way to Halvorsen who came on for the final two outs that included a walk in between.
"Hittingwise, it was patience," coach Sloup said. "That's something we talk about with this team, too. We want to be aggressive when we get a ball down a little. We want to get on base one way or the other, but if that other pitcher is struggling a little bit or having trouble finding the strike zone we want to be patient and find any way to get on.
"We systematically got one person on and then another and then it kind of snowballed."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
West Point....................................................................0-0-1-0 -- 1-0-1
OWA Junior Reds (6-1).................................................1-0-2-8 -- 11-4-0
Win: Brenden Sloup 3.1IP, H, R, ER, 6BB, 6K. 1B: Turner Halvorsen, Joel Thomas, Jonathan Fernandez. 2B: Krae Lavicky. RBI: Lavicky, Blake Anderson. R: Halvorsen 3, Lavicky, Eli Osten, 2, Sloup, Joel Thomas 2, Cadyn VanBuskirk, Anderson. BB: Osten 2, Sloup, Thomas, Carson Hoefer, VanBuskirk, Owen Bargen 2, Anderson. SB: Halvorsen, Osten 3, Fernandez 2, Bargen.
Owens Junior Reds (5-1)..........................................0-0-1-2-0-4 -- 8-6-3
Pender...................................................................1-0-1-0-1-0 -- 3-2-6
Win: Eli Osten 6IP, 2H, 3R, 0ER, 4BB, 10K. 1B: Krae Lavicky, Brenden Sloup, Kurt Schneider, Carson Hoefer, Osten. 2B: Halvorsen. RBI: Halvorsen 2, Osten 2. R: Halvorsen, Sloup, Zandyr Kohl, Jonathan Fernandez 2, Schneider 2, Braxton Borer. BB: Halvorsen, Kohl, Fernandez 2, Schneider 2, Osten. SB: Halvorsen, Cadyn VanBuskirk, Fernandez 2, Hoefer, Borer.