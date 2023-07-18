The Columbus Noon Lions Club is taking orders for Colorado Peaches and Pears, which will arrive sometime mid-August to early September. A 20 pound lug of peaches is $47 and a 20 pound box of pears is $35. All payments must accompany the order. To place an order contact any Lions member or Lion Bonnie Riley at 402-2701950. The sale will end July 20, and all proceeds will go toward local high school scholarships, community needs, childhood cancer assistance, environmental causes and youth activity. More information about the Columbus Noon Lions Club can be found on their Facebook page.
Peaches and pears orders
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shaking things up a little: Ag Park Bar and Grille opens at Ag Park, provides food options for casual diners and casino-goers
A new restaurant space has opened at Ag Park, featuring a very different look, weekend brunch and other new options as staff finish making the…
Ryker Sky, 15, of Columbus, put a smile on kids' faces when he dressed up as Spider-Man at the Platte County Fair last week.
Platte County
Members of the Columbus community will now have a local option for their gastroenterology needs.
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”