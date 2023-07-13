The Columbus Noon Lions Club is taking orders for Colorado Peaches and Pears, which will arrive sometime mid-August to early September. A 20 pound lug of peaches is $47 and a 20 pound box of pears is $35. All payments must accompany the order. To place an order contact any Lions member or Lion Bonnie Riley at 402-2701950. The sale will end July 20, and all proceeds will go toward local high school scholarships, community needs, childhood cancer assistance, environmental causes and youth activity. More information about the Columbus Noon Lions Club can be found on their Facebook page.
Peaches and pears orders
-
2023-07-13
- 0
