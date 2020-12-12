Pet of the Week - Dec. 12

Hello, My name is Tony. I am a very energetic part pitbull and lab dog. A big yard or farm to run would be ideal for me. Like many people, I do like my daily walks. I am rather shy at first, and look intimidating, but I am really a big lover. When a stranger goes by I will let you know about it. When it comes to manners I do have some, and am willing to learn more. I will sit when you ask and come when you call my name. Also, which I think is a big thing…I am house broken. I prefer teenagers over little kids as I’m a big guy. I am just looking for a caring human to love me and give me a good home. I will make you a wonderful companion!