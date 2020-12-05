Pet of the Week - Dec. 5

SENIOR CITIZEN FANS!! Paws and Claws has some senior citizen kitty cats that would love to spend the rest of their lives with a loving person. Crosby is one of our lovable seniors. He is a neutered male, 10 years old, and with beautiful gray and white fur. Crosby had to have most of his teeth removed so he needs to have soft food. He is such a loveable cat that he will just sit in your lap and enjoy the love that he certainly deserves at this time of his life. Come down to see Crosby!!