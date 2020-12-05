 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week - Dec. 5
View Comments

Pet of the Week - Dec. 5

Crosby
COURTESY PHOTO

SENIOR CITIZEN FANS!! Paws and Claws has some senior citizen kitty cats that would love to spend the rest of their lives with a loving person. Crosby is one of our lovable seniors. He is a neutered male, 10 years old, and with beautiful gray and white fur. Crosby had to have most of his teeth removed so he needs to have soft food. He is such a loveable cat that he will just sit in your lap and enjoy the love that he certainly deserves at this time of his life. Come down to see Crosby!!

Stop by Paws and Claws Adoption Center at 2124 13th St.; call 402-562-5683, or visit us online at www.pawsandclawsne.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News