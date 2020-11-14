 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week - Nov. 14
Tommy
COURTESY PHOTO

Tommy is my name and I am a super sweet kitty. When I came into this wonderful place I had a very bad eye infection. Of course these wonderful people made me good as new. I am about 9 months old, have been neutered, and have short black and white fur. I have not been around kids, other cats or dogs, so I’m not sure how I feel about them. But I will make a wonderful companion for the right person. I love to cuddle so come and adopt me and we can cuddle together.

Stop by Paws and Claws Adoption Center at 2124 13th St.; call 402-562-5683, or visit us online at www.pawsandclawsne.org.

