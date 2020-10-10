Pet of the Week - Oct. 10

HELLO!! I know there are people out there that would like to adopt an older dog. We have just the dog for you. His name is Rambo. He is a Jack Russel Terrier and is nine years old. Rambo gets along with EVERYONE, male dogs just fine, but females, not so much. Going on walks is his favorite thing to do as long as it is a shorter walk. He is house broke, knows the command 'sit', and comes when called, which is a real plus! Come down to meet Rambo. He would love to see you and possibly have you as his forever family.