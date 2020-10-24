Pet of the Week - Oct. 24

I would like to introduce myself. I am a neutered male, Chocolate Lab mix named Sheldon, and about two years old. Walking is something that I really enjoy, although I’m still learning this leash thing. I need a good amount of exercise so I will be calm in the house for you. A fenced in backyard would be wonderful as would lots of toys. I love my toys!!! Well, I hope to see you soon!
Stop by Paws and Claws Adoption Center at 2124 13th St.; call 402-562-5683, or visit us online at www.pawsandclawsne.org.
