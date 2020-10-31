Pet of the Week - Oct. 31

Don’t you think I am the cutest kitty ever? My name is Wallie. I am a 2-3 year old neutered male. I hope a cat lover will come and adopt me. Loving people and kids (and I’ve been kid tested) is the best part of me. I haven’t been around dogs so I’m not sure how I feel about them, but other cats are great to play with. I’m a very calm guy and I do like to talk so just talk right back to me so I know you are listening. I would just love to climb in your lap and keep you warm on a cold winter day.