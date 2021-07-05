Philip John Mauer

Philip John Maurer
March 8, 1938 - July 2, 2021
Philip John Maurer, 83, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.
Phil was born March 8, 1938, in Genoa, Nebraska, the youngest of five children born to Robert F. and Edith E. (Stromberg) Maurer. He attended school in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1955. He married Jane Larson of Genoa, and they had two sons, Dan and Wade.
Upon graduation he began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, starting as a lineman and working in various cities including Holdrege, Grand Island and Omaha. He also started a cable company providing cable television to small towns in Nebraska, got involved in oil and gas exploration, and owned a pawn shop in Omaha. After more than 40 years with the phone company, he retired in Omaha as a project engineer. He became active in the Shriners and served as a volunteer driving children and their families to and from the Minneapolis Shriners Hospital.
In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and he built custom air boats for boating on the Platte River.
Survivors include his son, Dan (Rhonda) Maurer and children McCallister and Mitch of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Wade (Eileen) Maurer and children Samanna and Cole of Vista, California; Jane (Larson) Covert of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Marvin Maurer of Lincoln, Nebraska; and sister, Roberta (Maurer) Sohrweid of Genoa, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith; brothers, Richard Dean "Pepsi" Maurer and Robert Duane Maurer; sister-in-law, Dorothy Maurer; and brother-in-law, Harold Sohrweid.
