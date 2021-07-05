Philip John Mauer

Philip John Maurer

March 8, 1938 - July 2, 2021

Philip John Maurer, 83, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Genoa Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, Nebraska, with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Phil was born March 8, 1938, in Genoa, Nebraska, the youngest of five children born to Robert F. and Edith E. (Stromberg) Maurer. He attended school in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1955. He married Jane Larson of Genoa, and they had two sons, Dan and Wade.

Upon graduation he began working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, starting as a lineman and working in various cities including Holdrege, Grand Island and Omaha. He also started a cable company providing cable television to small towns in Nebraska, got involved in oil and gas exploration, and owned a pawn shop in Omaha. After more than 40 years with the phone company, he retired in Omaha as a project engineer. He became active in the Shriners and served as a volunteer driving children and their families to and from the Minneapolis Shriners Hospital.