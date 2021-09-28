Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever host inaugural banquet

The Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever (PF) hosted its first annual banquet Friday at American Legion Hartman Post 84. All proceeds from the event go to the Platte County chapter's wildlife habitat and youth conservation efforts.

"We are extremely blessed to have so many individuals and businesses support our efforts, words can’t express how thankful we are to all who attended and volunteers who made it possible" said PF President Casey Schwarting. "We were able to hold a great event with a wide array of prizes, from guns to wildlife art, all of which will help in our efforts to create and restore habitat and get youth involved in outdoor activities."

PF is dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness, education and land management policies and programs. PF is the only national conservation organization that empowers local chapters with the responsibility to determine how 100% of its locally-raised conservation funds are spent. The local control allows chapters to see the fruits of their chapter efforts in their own communities. As a result, chapter volunteers are able to see the effects of their efforts locally, while belonging to a larger national organization with a voice on federal and state conservation policy.