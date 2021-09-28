Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever host inaugural banquet

The Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever (PF) hosted its first annual banquet Friday at American Legion Hartman Post 84. All proceeds from the event go to the Platte County chapter's wildlife habitat and youth conservation efforts.
"We are extremely blessed to have so many individuals and businesses support our efforts, words can’t express how thankful we are to all who attended and volunteers who made it possible" said PF President Casey Schwarting. "We were able to hold a great event with a wide array of prizes, from guns to wildlife art, all of which will help in our efforts to create and restore habitat and get youth involved in outdoor activities."
PF is dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness, education and land management policies and programs. PF is the only national conservation organization that empowers local chapters with the responsibility to determine how 100% of its locally-raised conservation funds are spent. The local control allows chapters to see the fruits of their chapter efforts in their own communities. As a result, chapter volunteers are able to see the effects of their efforts locally, while belonging to a larger national organization with a voice on federal and state conservation policy.
Since forming last year, the Platte County Chapter has been involved with PF's No Child Left Indoors® initiative, part of a national movement aimed at getting youth unplugged from electronics and turned on to the outdoors, nature and wildlife. The No Child Left Indoors® initiative is carried out through youth habitat projects, youth and family community events and youth outdoor education programs hosted by chapters and volunteers across the country.
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are non-profit conservation organizations dedicated to the protection and enhancement of pheasant, quail, and other wildlife populations in North America through habitat improvement, land management, public awareness, and education. PF/QF has more than 130,000 members in 700 local chapters across the continent.
For more information on PF in Nebraska, to start a chapter or join one of the state's existing chapters visit the website at www.NebraskaPF.com. Or contact Jerry McDonald at 402-875-3810 or via email at jmcdonald@pheasantsforever.org.