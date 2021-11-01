Platte County Detention Facility prisoner escaped, apprehended

According to an Oct. 31 Platte County Sheriff's Office press release, at approximately 7:40 p.m. that night an inmate from the Platte County Detention Facility fled on foot in an escape attempt. Deputies alongside the Columbus Police Department were able to apprehend the inmate, identified as Jacob McDermott, around 10:30 p.m.

At about 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Columbus/Platte County Joint Communication Center received a call from a residence west of the detention facility that their vehicle was recently stolen in Columbus. According to the press release, it was believed that McDermott, 29, had stolen the vehicle. The sheriff’s office, CPD and Nebraska State Patrol continued their search of the inmate and the vehicle.

Around 8:46 p.m., a Merrick County deputy spotted the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 30 near Clarks. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was driven off Highway 30 onto County Road 21 (west of Clarks in Merrick County).

The vehicle came to a stop in a ditch at that location, the release continued, and McDermott, who was operating the vehicle, fled the scene.

A search of this area was conducted by Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Nance County Sheriff’s Office, CPD and Platte County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of three drones and two K-9 units. McDermott was apprehended in the area at approximately 10:30 p.m.

McDermott was then transported back to the Platte County Detention Facility where he has been charged with escape, a Class III felony. The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The Columbus Telegram will update this story as more information becomes available.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

