Platte County Fair Goats Jul 29, 2023 50 min ago 0 1 of 26 Paul Littlefield was named Grand Champion Breeding Diary Goat, Reserve Champion Breeding Dairy Goat, and Grand Champion Goat Record Book at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Taya Hambleton was named Grand Champion Commercial Breeding Meat Goat and Grand Champion Overall Breeding Meat Goat at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Keri Sanne, Grand Champion Obstacle Course. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Taya Hambleton, Grand Champion Heavyweight Market Wether Goat and Overall Grand Champion Market Wether Goat. Not pictured, Haylee Finn, Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Wether Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Drew Sanne, Grand Champion Heavyweight Market Doe Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Drew Sanne, Grand Champion Intermediate Goat Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Alivia Kreikemeier, Grand Champion Junior Goat Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Levi Finn, Grand Champion Lightweight Market Doe Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Eli Kreikemeier, Grand Champion Lightweight Market Wether Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Taya Hambleton, Grand Champion Overall Market Wether Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Taya Hambleton, Grand Champion Middleweight Market Doe Goat and Overall Grand Champion Market Doe Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Alivia Kreikemeier, Grand Champion Middleweight Market Wether Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Haylee Finn, Grand Champion Registered Breeding Market Goat. Not Pictured: Levi Finn Reserve Champion Registered Breeding Market Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Keri Sanne, Grand Champion Senior Goat Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Keri Sanne was named Reserve Champion Commercial Breeding Meat Goat and Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Meat Goat at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Haylee Finn, Reserve Champion Obstacle Course. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Keri Sanne, Reserve Champion Heavyweight Market Doe Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Levi Finn, Reserve Champion Intermediate Goat Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Brooke Kreikemeier, Reserve Champion Junior Goat Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Haylee Finn, Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Doe Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Will Trouba, Reserve Champion Lightweight Market Wether Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Levi Letjelusche, Reserve Champion Middleweight Market Doe Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Jaycee Schomberg, Reserve Champion Middleweight Market Wether Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Jaycee Schomberg, Reserve Champion Middleweight Market Wether Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Drew Sanne, Reserve Champion Overall Market Doe Goat. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Taya Hambleton, Reserve Champion Senior Goat Showman. COURTESY PHOTO