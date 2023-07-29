Platte County Fair Open Class Champion and Reserve Champion Exhibits Jul 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 19 Lillian Hudnall was the Best Open Class Chicken of Show at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Karsta Kersting was the Best Open Class Pen of Chickens at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Stetsyn Wilke was the Best Open Class Bantam of Show at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Henry Golub was the Best Open Class Goose of Show at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Emersyn Cruise was the Best Open Class Duck of Show at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Julie Reiff was the Grand Champion Open Class Field and Garden; Reuben Tucker was the Reserve Champion Open Class Field and Garden at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Marilyn Schmidt was the Grand Champion Open Class Floral; and Corinne Sander was the Reserve Champion Open Class Floral at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Kira Beran was the Grand and Reserve Champion Open Class Floral and Grand Champion Youth Open Class Canning at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO From left to right: Thomas Kock, Open Class Baking Grand Champion; Jan Went, Reserve Champion; and Hunter Niedbalski, Grand Champion Youth Baking at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Kade Goedeken was the Reserve Champion Open Class Youth Baking at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Susan Rubeck was the Grand Champion Open Class Canning at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Tristan Hoesing was the Reserve Champion Youth Open Class Canning at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO From left to right: Cathy Johnson, Grand Champion Open Class Textile Arts; and Julie Reiff, Reserve Champion Open Class Textile Arts. COURTESY PHOTO Cindy Wagner was the Grand and Reserve Champion and Best of County Open Class Quilts at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Karis Kersting was the Grand Champion Youth and Best of County Open Class Textile Arts and Grand Champion Youth Open Class Photography at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Phillip Keller was the Reserve Champion Youth Open Class Fine Arts at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Kristin Tobiason was the Grand Champion Open Class Antiques at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO From left to right: Jill Goedeken, Grand Champion Open Class Photography; and Hunter Niedbalski, Grand Champion Open Class Youth Photography. COURTESY PHOTO Gretta Kinneson was the Grand Champion Open Class Pie Baking Contest at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Related to this story Most Popular Not just a gas station: Sypals stepping back after 40 years of Stop-Inn Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time. Platte County District Court Sentencings The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court for the week ending on Friday, July 21, 2023. Report: NBC broadcasting two Nebraska football games in 2023 According to a media report, Nebraska will play two games on NBC this fall, including a rival road trip. Strong bonds lead to solid legacy: Hellbusch family celebrates 80 years of Duo Lift, breaks Chamber record Starting in the 1940s when a farmer hurt his back, Duo Lift has gone from an idea to a business to a family business. Two Nebraska lottery tickets win big Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.