Platte County Fair Pen of Three Jul 29, 2023 50 min ago 0 1 of 4 Platte County 4-H Pen of 3 cattle show winners from left, Hazyn Groteluschen, Grand Champion Rate-of-Gain Pen of 3 Heifer; Briggs Klug, Grand Champion Rate-of-Gain Pen of 3 Steer. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County 4-H Pen of 3 cattle show winners from left, Madilyn Klug, Grand Champion Pen of 3 Heifers; Knox Paulsen, Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Heifers. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County 4-H Pen of 3 cattle show winners include Whitney Klug, Grand Champion and Atley Groteluschen, Reserve Champion in the mixed pen division. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County 4-H Pen of 3 cattle show winners from left, Briggs Klug, Grand Champion Pen of 3 Steers; Emma Klug, Reserve Champion Pen of 3 Steers.