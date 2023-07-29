Platte County Fair Rabbit Show Jul 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 Platte County Fair 4-H Rabbit Show winners from left, Callisata Reichmuth, Grand Champion Fancy Rabbit; Justine Reichmuth, Reserve Champion Fancy Rabbit. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Rabbit Showmanship winners from left, Callista Reichmuth, Grand Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showman; Audrey Faltys, Reserve Champion Intermediate Rabbit Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Rabbit Showmanship winners from left, Justine Reichmuth, Grand Champion Junior Rabbit Showman; Addison Sueper, Reserve Champion Junior Rabbit Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Rabbit Show winners from left, Alivia Kreikemeier, Grand Champion Pet Rabbit; Audrey Faltys, Reserve Champion Pet Rabbit. COURTESY PHOTO Lillian Hudnall was named Grand Champion Senior Rabbit Showman at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Related to this story Most Popular Not just a gas station: Sypals stepping back after 40 years of Stop-Inn Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time. Platte County District Court Sentencings The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court for the week ending on Friday, July 21, 2023. Report: NBC broadcasting two Nebraska football games in 2023 According to a media report, Nebraska will play two games on NBC this fall, including a rival road trip. Strong bonds lead to solid legacy: Hellbusch family celebrates 80 years of Duo Lift, breaks Chamber record Starting in the 1940s when a farmer hurt his back, Duo Lift has gone from an idea to a business to a family business. Two Nebraska lottery tickets win big Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.