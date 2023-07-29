Platte County Fair Sheep Show Jul 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 15 Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Taya Hambleton, Grand Champion Commercial Breeding Ewe and Grand Champion Overall Breeding Ewe. COURTESY PHOTO Eli Kreikemeier was named Grand Champion Crossbred Market Ewe and Grand Champion Overall Market Ewe at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Landri Wiese was named Grand Champion Crossbred Market Wether and Grand Champion Overall Market Wether at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Sierra Reardon, Grand Champion Intermediate Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Brooke Kreikemeier, Grand Champion Junior Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Levi Finn, Grand Champion Purebred Market Wether. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Makiaya De La Cruz, Grand Champion Registered Breeding Ewe and Reserve Champion Purebred Market Wether. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Keri Sanne, Grand Champion Senior Showman and Grand Champion Sheep Obstacle Course. Not Pictured: Drew Sanne, Reserve Champion Sheep Obstacle Course. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Taya Hambleton, Reserve Champion Commercial Breeding Ewe and Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Ewe. COURTESY PHOTO Taya Hambleton was named Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Ewe and Reserve Champion Overall Market Ewe at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Will Stuthman was named Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Wether and Reserve Champion Overall Market Wether at the 2023 Platte County Fair. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Bailey Faltys, Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman and Grand Champion Sheep Record Book. Not Pictured: Chloe Faltys, Reserve Champion Sheep Record Book. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Alivia Kreikemeier, Reserve Champion Junior Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Levi Finn, Grand Champion Registered Breeding Ewe. COURTESY PHOTO Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Taya Hambleton, Reserve Champion Senior Showman. COURTESY PHOTO Related to this story Most Popular Not just a gas station: Sypals stepping back after 40 years of Stop-Inn Dan and Jan Sypal say after 40 years of running the show, they're ready to step back and only be part of the business part-time. Platte County District Court Sentencings The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court for the week ending on Friday, July 21, 2023. Report: NBC broadcasting two Nebraska football games in 2023 According to a media report, Nebraska will play two games on NBC this fall, including a rival road trip. Strong bonds lead to solid legacy: Hellbusch family celebrates 80 years of Duo Lift, breaks Chamber record Starting in the 1940s when a farmer hurt his back, Duo Lift has gone from an idea to a business to a family business. Two Nebraska lottery tickets win big Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.