Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Tori Osten, Grand Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt, Grand Champion Overall Breeding Gilt, Grand Champion Senior Swine Showman, and Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Gilt.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Isabelle Runge, Grand Champion Crossbred Market Barrow, Overall Grand Champion Market Barrow, and Reserve Champion Intermediate Swine Showman.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Cruz Malena, Grand Champion Crossbred Market Gilt and Overall Grand Champion Market Gilt.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Briggs Klug, Grand Champion Intermediate Swine Showman.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Lexie Reichmuth, Grand Champion Junior Swine Showman.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Cruz Malena, Grand Champion Purebred Market Hog.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Rachel Martensen, Reserve Champion Crossbred Breeding Gilt and Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Gilt.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Carmen Malena, Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Barrow and Overall Reserve Champion Market Barrow.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Gentry Klug, Reserve Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt and Reserve Champion Junior Swine Showman.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Kade Goedeken, Reserve Champion Purebred Market Hog.
Platte County Fair 4-H Sheep Show winner, Audra Groth, Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showman.
