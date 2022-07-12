Pony racers line up their mechanical ponies inside the exhibit hall at Ag Park as part of the Platte County Fair's pony races on July 8. Riders pumped a pedal on the horses' bellies to make them scoot forward down the track.
Pony racers kick off the Platte County fair's pony race at the Ag Park Exhibit Hall on July 8. Racers were arranged by age groups, having to pump a pedal on the bottom of their pony to make it move.
Racers wait with bated breath for the announcer to say "go" at the Platte County fair's pony race in the Ag Park Exhibit hall on July 8.
"Brown Beauty" catches up to "Black Beauty" at the Platte County Fair's pony race in Ag Park's Exhibit Hall on July 8.
"Black Beauty" holds a significant lead on "Brown beauty" at the Platte County Fair's pony race in the Ag Park Exhibit Hall on July 8.
A child hangs on the side of a sheep for dear life at Horn T Zoo's mutton-busting event at the Platte County fair on July 9. Contestants were given a dollar for every second they could hang on to the sheep.
A Horn T Zoo staff member prepares to open the gate at the Platte County Fair's mutton-busting event on July 9. Participants hang on to a sheep for as long as they can while the sheep runs into a pen
Renegade the sheep tears out of the loading stall with a child on their back at the Platte County Fair and Horn T Zoo's mutton-busting event on July 9
Realtor Jacklyn Wiese guides her pig around the human pylons at the Platte County Celebrity Swine Showmanship Contest at Ag Park on July 9. Contestants were taught by junior showmen how to show a pig.
Lakeview Wrestling Coach Jeff Bargen poses with his pig from the celebrity swine showmanship event at the Platte County Fair at Ag Park on July 9.
