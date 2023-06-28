The July program meeting of the Platte County Historical society will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2. The program will be "Visit your Museum", and the museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. where participants can see the history of Platte County. admission will be free to all.
PLATTE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
