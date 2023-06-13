The annual Platte Valley Cattlemen's tour will be held 9:30 a.m. June 19 at Rosendahl Farms Seed and Freed, north of Columbus on 175th Avenue. Participants will take a bus from there, and this year's route will be longer; the plans are to Adam's Land and Cattle in Broken Bow. Upon returning to Rosendahl's, participants will grill a steak dinner. Those not able to make it to the bus tour can still come to the dinner. Call or text Hallee at 402-270-2686 so here can be a head count for he tour.