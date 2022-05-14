Platte Valley Equipment helps to support the ag industry

The first thing one notices upon entering Platte Valley Equipment (PVE), just off Highway 91 in Clarkson, is the trademark tractor store smell: tires, grease, metal and a tinge of coffee.

Operations Manager Drew Walker said the scent is something most people recognize upon entering, though not as many as once did.

PVE is a John Deere licensed retailer. The store’s interior is covered in green and yellow products. From checkerboards to tumblers to generators and part bins, if it’s John Deere, it’s probably somewhere on the sales floor.

But the store and its physical inventory are only a small part of PVE. The salespeople, mechanics, technicians and administrative staff work every day to embody the business' core values, Walker said.

“Our core values to really achieve our mission are to be humble, hungry, and customer-focused. That ties all in with what we do within the community,” Walker said.

That mission is simple, according to Ag Account Manager Darren Gall: help customers. Gall, who has worked at Platte Valley Equipment for 31 years, said he thinks that while the future of agriculture in the area may be more involved for larger producers, it will remain stable.

“It’s really strong, and will continue to be strong in these areas, that’s what makes it the backbone in these communities,” Gall said.

Walker, who has only been at this particular facility for just over half a year, has worked in farm equipment for some time, transferring to PVE from Caterpillar. He agreed that the future will look a little different in some ways, but the core concepts of agriculture and agricultural machinery will remain.

“Our industry, it’ll continue to grow, continue to utilize tech to make our producers more efficient and provide more food for the table. It really is more technology,” Walker said.

Walker elaborated that with that future and its technology, PVE doesn't just fix and sell farm equipment. They help their customers build legacies.

“We really take that to heart because we want the rural communities to grow and provide rewarding careers,” Walker said.

One way they stimulate growth in their community is by way of Cornerstone programs, where high school students can work or job shadow at PVE before they graduate.

“Our solution group, we provide job shadowing to them for the career they’re interested in or think they’re interested in, then we provide internships for the ones who are going to college.

Walker works between the Clarkson and Humphrey facilities, and has done so for the past two months of Platte Valley Equipment’s 54-year life in its current location. While he’s only been at this facility for a short time, he has always been interested in agricultural machinery, he said. He previously worked for Caterpillar, who also sell, service and make heavy machinery.

Behind the scenes lies the warehouses. One a small parts warehouse, built like a library, the other for larger parts, built more like one would expect a warehouse to be. The parts solutions end of PVE is one of Walker’s favorite things about the field.

“I always enjoyed equipment, heavy equipment, tangible product, and really liked the service and parts end of the business, really providing solutions to the customer,” Walker said.

Those solutions can come in the form of machine service. Around the back of their facility lies a massive garage that houses machines under repair. Technicians stand inside, under, on top of and around tractors larger than a bus. Walker pointed out that right now is one of their busier times for service.

“You should have seen it last week,” Walker chuckled “We had a dozen sprayers in here.”

Sprayers mark the beginning of planting season, according to Walker. An influx of sprayers mean farmers are breaking their machines out of their hibernation and realizing something has gone awry in that time. That is where the technicians come in.

There is a sense of solidarity to the service team, Walker noted. They all work together on some aspect or another of their individual work, because the machines are so integrated between parts. He added that they

“Our employees’ creativity and ways to keep customers going really show their true grit and passion for our customers, because we live in the same community,” Walker said.

Gall said the same. The employees make the company work.

“The employees will go out of their way to make sure the customers get whatever they need,” Gall said. “If it’s their responsibility they’ll make sure they follow through or find the right person to take care of things”

