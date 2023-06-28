The Columbus Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male on June 23, 2023, for an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 5, 2023, at Corner Stop, 220 23rd St. in Columbus.

The name of the suspect will not be released at this time because the suspect is a minor, according to Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk. It is CPD’s policy to not release the name of suspects who are minors unless convicted of a crime.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Feb. 5. Molczyk at the time said a man armed with a semiautomatic pistol entered the Corner Stop and ordered the employee to give him money from the register. According to the captain, the masked suspect put the money in the backpack and ran northwest from the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

There is no further information to be released at this time as this is still an active investigation, the captain added.