The Polk County Health Department will hold immunization clinics at the Polk County Health Department 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, Polk County Health Department, 330 N State St. in Osceola, and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 19. An appointment is required and can be made by calling the Polk County Health Department at 402-747-2211. Infants, kindergarteners, 7th graders and college-entry vaccines are available for VFC eligible children from birth through 18 years. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a record of all previous immunizations is required. A small administrative fee will be charged; however, services will not be denied to those who have a true inability to pay. Further information and questions can be forwarded to the above number.