The Prairie Village Retirement Center is hosting their 30-Year Anniversary Celebration 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 29 at 3000 39th Ave. Events include a Car Show and Shine, Zeekey'Z Pork in a Boat, the Bakeup Artist and live music. Those interested in showing off their cars must register by June 28 and call 402-563-4213 or e-mail prairievillage@ pvrc.net.
