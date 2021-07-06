 Skip to main content
THINGS TO DO - July 6
THINGS TO DO - July 6

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.

Today,  July 6

12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. - Clean Way Club Narcotics Anonymous Meeting 

5 p.m.- 6:15 p.m. - Columbus Cancer Support Group, Columbus Community Hospital

Wednesday, July 7

1 p.m. - Ladies Bible Study, Columbus Community Center

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Columbus Public Library Coloring Club

Thursday, July 8

1 p.m.- 2 p.m. - Governor Pete Ricketts 'Protect Our Kids and Schools' town Hall Meeting, Ramada River's Edge Convention Center

7 p.m. - 'Crusin' performs at Lawn Chairs on the Square, Frankfort Square

Friday, July 9

12 p.m.- 1 p.m. - Walk with a Doc, Humphrey Medical Clinic

Saturday, July 10

2 p.m. - Orphan Train Presentation, Columbus Public Library

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Art in the Park with Artsy Haven, Frankfort Square 

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - VoiceHouse Quintet performs in Frankfort Square

 

