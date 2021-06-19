 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THINGS TO DO - June 19
0 Comments
hot spotlight

THINGS TO DO - June 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.

Today,  June 19

7:30 a.m.-Noon - Farmer's Market, Frankfort Square

8 a.m. – Noon - Free Dump Days at the Columbus Transfer Station, located at 570 14th Avenue

1 p.m.-5 p.m. - Genoa U.S. Indian School Interpretive Center Open 

Sunday, June 20

1 p.m.-4 p.m. - Genoa U.S. Indian School Interpretive Center Open 

Monday, June 21

12:15 p.m. Clean Way Club Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Pioneer Plaza

3:30-5:30 Polk County Health Department Free Immunization Clinic, Osceola

Wednesday, June 23

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. - East Central Health Department W.I.C. Clinic

Thursday, June 24 

6 p.m.- 9 p. m. - 93.5 The Hawk Hosts Cruise Night at the Columbus American Legion

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

THINGS TO DO

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the ev…

Calendar

THINGS TO DO

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the ev…

Calendar

THINGS TO DO

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the ev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News