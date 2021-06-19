THINGS TO DO - June 19

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.
Today, June 19
7:30 a.m.-Noon - Farmer's Market, Frankfort Square
8 a.m. – Noon - Free Dump Days at the Columbus Transfer Station, located at 570 14th Avenue
1 p.m.-5 p.m. - Genoa U.S. Indian School Interpretive Center Open
Sunday, June 20
1 p.m.-4 p.m. - Genoa U.S. Indian School Interpretive Center Open
Monday, June 21
12:15 p.m. Clean Way Club Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Pioneer Plaza
3:30-5:30 Polk County Health Department Free Immunization Clinic, Osceola
Wednesday, June 23
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. - East Central Health Department W.I.C. Clinic