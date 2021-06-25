 Skip to main content
THINGS TO DO - June 25
THINGS TO DO - June 25

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.

Today, June 25

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Food Thoughts at the Columbus Wellness Center

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. - Walk With A Doc at Humphrey Medical Clinic

Saturday, June 26

7:30 a.m.-Noon - Farmer's Market, Frankfort Square

10 a.m. - Noon - Butterfly Release, Columbus Community Hospital

2 p.m. '"Stories of Inspiration: Quilt Show', Columbus Public Library

Sunday, June 27

11:00 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Duncan Rib Fest

All Day - Clarkson Czech Days

Monday, June 28

1:30 p.m. - Alzheimer and Dementia Support Group, Columbus Community Center

 

