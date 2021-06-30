 Skip to main content
THINGS TO DO - June 30
THINGS TO DO - June 30

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.

Today, June 30

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. - Columbus WIC Clinic

Thursday, July 1

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Platte County Historical Society Museum Open

Friday, July 2

11:45 a.m. Stan Custer Patriotic Music, Columbus Community Center

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Walk with a Doc, Humphrey Medical Clinic

Saturday, July 3

7:30 a.m. - Noon - Farmer's Market, Frankfort Square

10 p.m. - Red, White and Kaboom, Columbus High School

Sunday, July 4

10:30 a.m., Platte Center 4th of July Parade, Platte Center

Monday, July 5

No events submitted for this day

 

