THINGS TO DO - June 30

Today, June 30
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. - Columbus WIC Clinic
Thursday, July 1
8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Platte County Historical Society Museum Open
Friday, July 2
11:45 a.m. Stan Custer Patriotic Music, Columbus Community Center
12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Walk with a Doc, Humphrey Medical Clinic
Saturday, July 3
7:30 a.m. - Noon - Farmer's Market, Frankfort Square
10 p.m. - Red, White and Kaboom, Columbus High School
Sunday, July 4
10:30 a.m., Platte Center 4th of July Parade, Platte Center
Monday, July 5