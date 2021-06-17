THINGS TO DO

 Skip to main content
To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.

Today, June 17

10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Can Care-A-Van in the Pizza Ranch parking lot. Food or financial donations are welcome; donations will stay local.

Friday, June 18

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.- Food Thoughts in the multipurpose room at the Columbus Wellness Center. 

Saturday, June 19

7:30 a.m.-Noon - Farmer's Market, Frankfort Square

Sunday, June 20

1 p.m.-4 p.m. - Genoa U.S. Indian School Interpretive Center Open 

Monday, June 21

12:15 p.m. Clean Way Club Narcotics Anonymous Meeting, Pioneer Plaza

3:30-5:30 Polk County Health Department Free Immunization Clinic, Osceola

