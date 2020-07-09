THINGS TO DO

TODAY, July 11
7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Frankfort Square, downtown Columbus.
8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere at Tooley's, 2615 13th St. Runs through July 19.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Blood drive at US Cellular, 2280 33rd Ave. For more information visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Sunday, July 12
1-4 p.m. – Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere at Tooley's, 2615 13th St. Runs through July 19.
1-4 p.m. – The Tarnov Heritage Museum, 309 3rd St. in Tarnov, will be open.
4 p.m. – Jim Casey afternoon show at Shenanigans's Bar, 3808 E. 23rd St. No cover.
Monday, July 13
8 a.m.-6 p.m. – Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere at Tooley's, 2615 13th St. Runs through July 19.
1-6 p.m. – Blood drive at RE/MAX, 3809 23rd St.
5:30-8 p.m. – Basic QuickBooks for business owners, online workshop via video conference. Free. Registration is required three days in advance; contact Kelly at 402-720-7684 or askbookkeeper@gmail.com.
6-8 p.m. – All Makes Car Show in parking lot at RE/MAX, 3809 23rd St.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Card making class at Artzy Haven, 2422 13th St. Cost is $22. Call 402-606-4600 to register.
Tuesday, July 14
Noon – Columbus Noon Rotary meeting at El Tapatio, 2721 13th St.
1-7 p.m. – Blood drive at St. Isidore Elementary School, 3821 20th St.
5-6:30 p.m. – Girl Scouts drive-thru registration at the Girl Scouts Service Center, 1570 33rd Ave. Use parking lot on south side of building. For information call 402-875-4350.
Wednesday, July 15
Farm business planning clinic via Zoom or phone call. Free and confidential. Set up appointment by calling 1-800-464-0258.
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1470 24th Ave.
1-5 p.m. – Open create studio time at Artzy Haven. All ages welcome; choose from variety of sample projects.
Thursday, July 16
1 p.m. – More than a Movie at 1C Church The Sanctuary; showing "101 Dalmatians." Free. Bring your own drink.
Friday, July 17
12:30-6:30 p.m. – Blood drive at Walgreens, 2320 23rd Ave. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment or for more information.
