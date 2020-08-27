THINGS TO DO

9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Immunization/CSFP clinic at Central Nebraska Community Services, 3362 53rd Ave. Call for appointment at 402-564-1124.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at the Silver Creek American Legion Club on Main Street. For an appointment call 402-897-3799.

5–5:30 p.m. – Community meal at First UMC’s Outreach Center, 3602 16th St., west parking lot near the ramp. Suggested donation $3 or free will donation; chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, churro.

5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Pawnee Park east shelter near skate park. For information call 402-276-0576.

Thursday, Sept. 3

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.

5:30 p.m. – Habitat for Humanity dedication of houses at 1455 45th Ave. Refreshments and a meal will be provided by CK Grill & Bar.

