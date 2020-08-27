THINGS TO DO

Today, Aug. 28
all day – 'Colors of Fall' and anniversary open house celebration at Urban Farm, 3121 13th St.
12:30 p.m. – Music and ribs at Friedhof in downtown Columbus. Live music at 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; 10 percent goes to the St. Anthony Church Bazaar fundraiser.
9 p.m.-1 a.m. – Music by Radio Arcade at Shenanigans Bar, 3808 E. 23rd St.
Saturday, Aug. 29
all day – 'Colors of Fall' and third anniversary open house celebration at Urban Farm, 3121 13th St.
7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers market in downtown Columbus at Frankfort Square.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
1-6 p.m. – Open swim at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Sunday, Aug. 30
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
1-6 p.m. – Open swim at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Immunization/CSFP clinic at Central Nebraska Community Services, 3362 53rd Ave. Call for appointment at 402-564-1124.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at the Silver Creek American Legion Club on Main Street. For an appointment call 402-897-3799.
5–5:30 p.m. – Community meal at First UMC’s Outreach Center, 3602 16th St., west parking lot near the ramp. Suggested donation $3 or free will donation; chicken enchiladas, rice, beans, churro.
5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Pawnee Park east shelter near skate park. For information call 402-276-0576.
Thursday, Sept. 3
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
5:30 p.m. – Habitat for Humanity dedication of houses at 1455 45th Ave. Refreshments and a meal will be provided by CK Grill & Bar.
To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.
