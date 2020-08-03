THINGS TO DO

TODAY, Aug. 6
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Blood drive United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
4-7 p.m. – Farmers Market at Market 23, 2620 23rd St.
6:30-9 p.m. – 'Faith Family Friends' door hanger class at Artzy Haven, 2422 13th St. Cost $25. Call 402-606-4600 to register.
8 p.m. – Thursday Night Thunder car racing at US 30 Speedway.
Friday, Aug. 7
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Open scrapbook at Artzy Haven, 2422 13th St. Free for members/$5 for non-members. For more information call 402-606-4600.
Saturday, Aug. 8
7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market in Frankfort Square, downtown Columbus.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
Sunday, Aug. 9
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
Monday, Aug. 10
6-8 p.m. – Car show at Re/Max Total Realty, 3809 23rd St #1.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Blood drive at East Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave.
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at Central Confinement Service LLC, 23321 235th Ave.
12:30-6 p.m. – Blood drive at Peace Lutheran Church, 2720 28th St.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
1:30-3:30 p.m. – Immunization clinic at the Polk County Health Department in Osceola. An appointment is required. Call 402-747-2211.
5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting in Pawnee Park at the small east shelter near the skate park. For information call 402-276-0576.
To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.
