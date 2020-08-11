THINGS TO DO

Saturday, Aug. 15

7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market in Frankfort Square, downtown Columbus.

9-11 – Community shred event at Cornerstone Bank, 402-563-9223. Sponsored by Cornerstone Bank and Keep Columbus Beautiful.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.

Sunday, Aug. 16

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.

Monday, Aug. 17

10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Friends of the Library book sale at Columbus Public Library.

3:30-5:30 p.m. – Immunization Clinic at the Polk County Health Department.Appointments are required. Call 402-747-2211.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Friends of the Library book sale at Columbus Public Library.

Noon-1 p.m. – Walk with a Doc at Pawnee Park; meet outside Memorial Stadium. Dr. Venkata Kolli, MBBS with talk about "Exercising to Relax".

