THINGS TO DO

Today, Aug. 12
1:30-3:30 p.m. – Immunization clinic at the Polk County Health Department in Osceola. An appointment is required. Call 402-747-2211.
5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting in Pawnee Park at the small east shelter near the skate park. For information call 402-276-0576.
Thursday, Aug. 13
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Drive-through Salad Luncheon at First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St. Enter from 28th Avenue alley. cost is $7.
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
4-6 p.m. – Farmers Market at Market 23, 2620 23rd St.
6:30-9 p.m. – Create a tall porch box to take home at Artzy Haven. Cost is $40. Register at www.facebook.com/artzyhaven or call 402-606-4600.
Friday, Aug. 14
8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Grab your lunch and log on to the Columbus Community Hospital Facebook page for a LIVE presentation providing tips on how to eat right during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Joan Plummer will respond to Q&A after the presentation.
Saturday, Aug. 15
7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market in Frankfort Square, downtown Columbus.
9-11 – Community shred event at Cornerstone Bank, 402-563-9223. Sponsored by Cornerstone Bank and Keep Columbus Beautiful.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
Sunday, Aug. 16
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
Monday, Aug. 17
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Friends of the Library book sale at Columbus Public Library.
3:30-5:30 p.m. – Immunization Clinic at the Polk County Health Department.Appointments are required. Call 402-747-2211.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Friends of the Library book sale at Columbus Public Library.
Noon-1 p.m. – Walk with a Doc at Pawnee Park; meet outside Memorial Stadium. Dr. Venkata Kolli, MBBS with talk about "Exercising to Relax".
To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!