THINGS TO DO

TODAY, July 29
5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Pawnee Park in the small east shelter near the skate park. for information call 402-276-0576.
Thursday, July 30
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m – Blood drive at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at Petersburg American Legion Club, 105 North Second St.
4-7 p.m. – Farmers Market at Market 23, 2620 23rd St.
8 p.m. – Thursday Night Thunder car racing at US 30 Speedway.
Friday, July 31
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Blood drive at Community Center in Polk, 145 N. Main St.
5 p.m. – Habitat For Humanity is hosting a Giant Jenga Jamboree at CK Grill & Bar. Cost is $200 for a team of four, with all proceeds going to Habitat For Humanity. FMI call Lori at 402-942-4582.
9 p.m.-1 a.m. – 'Top Fuel' at Shenanigan's, 3808 E. 23rd St.; no cover, no minors. Heavy pop and rock music.
Saturday, Aug. 1
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Servants of the Heart of the Father hosting one-day conference at VFW. Cost $40 with meal/$25 without. Call 402-910-7111 or email sothotf1@aol.com.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Blood drive at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 25th St.
Monday, Aug. 3
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at Anytime Fitness, 333 23rd St. East #100.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at Super Save, 3318 23rd St.
To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.
