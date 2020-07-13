THINGS TO DO

8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Columbus Noon Rotary holding garage sale at RE/MAX, 3809 23rd St. Proceeds will go to community programs.

Monday, July 20

5:30-8 p.m. – Advanced QuickBooks for business owners, online workshop via video conference. Free. Registration is required three days in advance; contact Kelly at 402-720-7684 or askbookkeeper@gmail.com.

Tuesday, July 21

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. – Blood drive at NPPD, 1414 15th St. Visit recrossblood.org for available appointments.

1 p.m. – More than a Movie at 1C Church The Sanctuary; showing "Mulan." Free. Bring your own drink.

5-6:30 p.m. – Girl Scouts drive-thru registration at the Girl Scouts Service Center, 1570 33rd Ave. Use parking lot on south side of building. For information call 402-875-4350.

