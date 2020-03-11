THINGS TO DO

TODAY, March 12
7:30 a.m. — Diabetes Activity Group at CCH third floor conference center. For more information, contact Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462.
10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — Story Art "Cute Kitties" at Columbus Public Library.
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Potato Bake Fundraiser at Butler County Senior Center, 592 D St. in David City; $5 per person.
2:30-4 p.m. — Parkinson's Support Group at the Columbus Wellness Center. For more information call 402-562-3333.
5:30 p.m. — Annual Chamber Celebration at Ag Park with Univ. of Nebraska President Walter "Ted" Carter. Tickets $25. Reserve tickets at thecolumbuspage.com.
6-9 p.m. — Bingo at the Eagle's Club, 3205 12th St.
6-8 p.m. — Youth Art Month reception at Columbus Art Gallery on lower level of Columbus Public Library.
6:30-8 p.m. — GriefShare at Word of Life Church, 2701 23rd St. For information call 402-564-6262.
7-10 p.m. — The Variety Tour, Christian music, at 1C The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100; email tix@1cchurch.com.
FRIDAY, March 13
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Hospital Book & Gift Sale in the hospital's third floor conference center. Lots of books, games, children’s items and gift items available.
9:30-11 a.m. — COVID-19 Employer Forum at the Columbus Wellness Center. RSVP to dafrewing@columbushosp.org.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Food Thoughts at the Columbus Wellness Center. Topic is “What Is An Elimination Diet”. Free.
12:05-12:30 p.m. — Sermons a la Carte. "The Wounds of Dishonoring Authority" by Rev. David Palomaki at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City. Buffet lunch follows for free will donation.
1:30-3 p.m. — LOUD Crowd voice exercise group at the Columbus Wellness Center.
2-3 p.m. — Teen Space at Columbus Public Library; 'Nerf Wars.'
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Fish Fry at the American Legion, 2263 3rd Ave. every Friday through April 10.
5:30-8 p.m. — Fish fry at St. Anthony's Social Hall every Friday through April 3.
6-8:30 p.m. — Fish fry at the Silver Creek American Legion; every Friday through April 10.
SATURDAY, March 14
8 a.m.-3 p.m. — Catholic Daughters will have their indoor rummage sale at the KC Hall. No admission fee.
1 p.m. — Maker Space, "Laser Engraving 101" at Columbus Public Library.
7 p.m. — Compassion Friends of Columbus meeting at Peace Lutheran Church, 2720 28th St. For information call Amber Kohl at 402-276-4304.
7 p.m. — Fundraiser for the Howells Community Fund at the Howells Ballroom. Featured band will be “Pioneer” with Hailey Coufal. Cover charge is $10.
SUNDAY, March 15
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — St. Patrick's Day Brunch at Butler County Senior Services in David City, 592 D St. Cost $7 adults, $4 kids, free for under three years.
12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. — Narcotics Anonymous meeting at Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St., north entrance.
5-7 p.m. — Corned Beef and Cabbage supper at KC Hall, 3115 6th St. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Raffle at 7 p.m. Cost $8 adults, $5 kids.
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Harold's Squares St. Patrick's Day Dance at VFW. Wear green.
MONDAY, March 16
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Immunization clinic at the Polk County Health Department in Osceola. For information or an appointment call 402-747-2211.
6 p.m. — Platte Valley Cattlemen Feedlot meeting at Wunderlich's Catering. Meal at 7 p.m.
7 p.m. — Butler County Emergency Management will hold a National Weather Service Severe Weather Spotter Training at the David City Fire Hall. This event is free and open to everyone.
7 p.m. — City Council meeting at City Council Chambers, 1369 25th Ave.
TUESDAY, March 17
12:15-12:45 p.m. — Spine Fit class at Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St.
2 p.m. — Tech Tuesday at Columbus Public Library.
5:30 p.m. — Walk with a Doc at US 30 Center Mall, with Dr. Sanjay Mukerji; topic: “Revive Your Skin After Being Outdoors.” Free. All attendees will be entered in a drawing for a FREE skin care basket valued at $75.
7 p.m. — Teen Space Anime Club at Columbus Public Library.
