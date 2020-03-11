THINGS TO DO

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Hospital Book & Gift Sale in the hospital's third floor conference center. Lots of books, games, children’s items and gift items available.

9:30-11 a.m. — COVID-19 Employer Forum at the Columbus Wellness Center. RSVP to dafrewing@columbushosp.org.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Food Thoughts at the Columbus Wellness Center. Topic is “What Is An Elimination Diet”. Free.

12:05-12:30 p.m. — Sermons a la Carte. "The Wounds of Dishonoring Authority" by Rev. David Palomaki at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City. Buffet lunch follows for free will donation.

1:30-3 p.m. — LOUD Crowd voice exercise group at the Columbus Wellness Center.

2-3 p.m. — Teen Space at Columbus Public Library; 'Nerf Wars.'

5:30-7:30 p.m. — Fish Fry at the American Legion, 2263 3rd Ave. every Friday through April 10.

5:30-8 p.m. — Fish fry at St. Anthony's Social Hall every Friday through April 3.

6-8:30 p.m. — Fish fry at the Silver Creek American Legion; every Friday through April 10.

SATURDAY, March 14