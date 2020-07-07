THINGS TO DO

TODAY, July 8
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Blood drive at Simon House, 1853 10th Ave. For more information visit www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, July 9
Children's reading program with Columbus Public Library. Online activity for Tweens: Page Turner Adventures Tween Day (Imagine your cooking story). For details visit https://columbusne.beanstack.org.
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St. For more information visit www.redcrossblood.org.
4 p.m. – Farmers Market at Market 23, 2620 23rd St.
7:30 p.m. – US30 Speedway racing; gates open at 6 p.m., racing begins at 8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for students ages 12-17, and free for kids 11 and under. Pit passes are available for $30.
FRIDAY, July 10
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at Shell Creek Elementary, 16786 280th St. For more information visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Ave. For more information visit www.redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, July 11
7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Frankfort Square, downtown Columbus.
8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere at Tooley's, 2615 13th St. Runs through July 19.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at US Cellular, 2280 33rd Ave. For more information visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Sunday, July 12
1-4 p.m. – Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere at Tooley's, 2615 13th St. Runs through July 19.
4 p.m. – Jim Casey afternoon show at Shenanigans's Bar, 3808 E. 23rd St. No cover.
Monday, July 13
8 a.m.-6 p.m. – Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere at Tooley's, 2615 13th St. Runs through July 19.
6-8 p.m. – All Makes Car Show in parking lot at RE/MAX, 3809 23rd St.
Tuesday, July 14
Noon – Columbus Noon Rotary meeting at El Tapatio, 2721 13th St.
5-6:30 p.m. – Girl Scouts drive-thru registration at the Girl Scouts Service Center, 1570 33rd Ave. Use parking lot on south side of building. For information call 402-875-4350.
To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!