THINGS TO DO

To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.

TODAY, June 15

12:15 and 8 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meeting at Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St. For more information call 402-270-4945. Use metal door in back and go down stairs.

Wednesday, June 16

2-8 p.m. – Semisaurus Mobile Dinosaur Museum at 1C Church; free and open to the public.

Thursday, June 17

10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Can Care-A-Van in the Pizza Ranch parking lot. Food or financial donations are welcome; donations will stay local.

Friday June 18

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.- Food Thoughts in the multipurpose room at the Columbus Wellness Center. Tentative topic - Six creative ways to enjoy beans.

Saturday, June 19

11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Hiring Event at BD East Plant.

