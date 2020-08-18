THINGS TO DO

Today, Aug. 19
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Friends of the Library book sale at Columbus Public Library.
5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Pawnee Park in the small east shelter near skate park. For information call 402-276-0576.
6:30 p.m. – Scouting event at Columbus Middle School. Learn about scouting program and have fun with an activity. For information call 402-640-8236 or email tracy.brandt@scouting.org.
Thursday, Aug. 20
10 a.m.-8 p.m. – Friends of the Library book sale at Columbus Public Library.
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
4-6 p.m. – Farmers Market at Market 23, 2620 23rd St.
8 p.m. – Thursday Night Thunder at US 30 Speedway.
Friday, Aug. 21
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 1072 21st Ave.
6 p.m. – Granger Smith at US 30 Speedway; special guests Forgotten Highway. Tickets at https://dirtcrownpromotions.ticketleap.com/granger-smith.
9 p.m. – Used Cars tribute band at Shenanigans.
Saturday, Aug. 22
7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market in Frankfort Square, downtown Columbus.
10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – Blood drive at Gunslingers, 105 41st St.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
Sunday, Aug. 23
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
3-6 p.m. – Lindsay's bizarre Bazaar; picnic style supper, big ticket raffle, kids games.
Monday, Aug. 24
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Pawnee Park east shelter near skate park. For information call 402-276-0576.
