THINGS TO DO

TODAY, July 22
Free farm business planning farmer/rancher clinic via conference call or Zoom. One-on-one and confidential. For information or to sign up call Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.
Noon-6 p.m. – Blood drive at the Humphrey Community Hall, 500 460th St.; and at the same time at the American Legion in Shelby, 204 Main St.
5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Pawnee Park in the small east shelter (near skate park). For information call Deb at 402-276-0576.
7 p.m. – Magician Ben Seidman performs virtual magic show on Zoom. For tickets and information visit www.greatamericancomedyfestival.com.
Thursday, July 23
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Blood drive at Superior Industries, 3330 23rd St.
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th Street.
6:30 p.m. – Porch box planter class at Artzy Haven, 2422 13th Street. Visit artzyhaven.com for more information/registration or call 402-606-4600.
8 p.m. – Thursday Night Thunder car racing at US 30 Speedway.
Saturday, July 25
7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market in Frankfort Square, downtown Columbus.
Sunday, July 26
6 p.m. – Movie Night at 1C, 2200 28th Ave. Showing "Babe". Dinner prior to movie available for freewill donation.
Monday, July 27
9 am.-3 p.m. – Blood drive at Alpha Media Columbus, 1418 25th St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Blood drive at the Cardinal Inn in Albion, 2588 NE-14.
Tuesday, July 28
5-6:30 p.m. – Girl Scouts drive-through registration at the Girl Scouts Service Center, 1570 33rd Ave. Use parking lot on south side of building. For information call 402-875-4350.
