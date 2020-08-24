THINGS TO DO

Today, Aug. 26
5:45 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Pawnee Park east shelter near skate park. For information call 402-276-0576.
Thursday, Aug. 27
all day – 'Colors of Fall' and anniversary open house celebration at Urban Farm, 3121 13th St.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Blood drive at Central Community College Field House.
11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Blood drive at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
4-6 p.m. – Farmers Market at Market 23, 2620 23rd St.
6:30 p.m. – Windmill class at Artzy Haven, 2422 13th St. Pre-registration required.
8 p.m. – Thursday Night Thunder at US 30 Speedway.
Friday, Aug. 28
all day – 'Colors of Fall' and anniversary open house celebration at Urban Farm, 3121 13th St.
12:30 p.m. – Music and ribs at Friedhof in downtown Columbus. Live music at 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.; 10 percent goes to the St. Anthony Church Bazaar fundraiser.
Saturday, Aug. 29
all day – 'Colors of Fall' and anniversary open house celebration at Urban Farm, 3121 13th St.
7:30 a.m.-noon – Farmers market in downtown Columbus at Frankfort Square.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
1-6 p.m. – Open swim at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Sunday, Aug. 30
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Horn T Zoo is open for the season; located at 37692 State Highway 22 in Monroe. For more information call 402-276-0435.
1-6 p.m. – Open swim at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
To publicize meetings and events, submit the group's name, meeting time and meeting location in writing no later than three days before the event. All items must include the signature and phone number of the person submitting the information. Notices may be sent to Lifestyles Calendar, P.O. Box 648, Columbus, NE 68602; faxed to 402-563-7500; or email news@columbustelegram.com.
