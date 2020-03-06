THINGS TO DO

TODAY, March 7
8 a.m.-noon — Bump and Beyond childbirth class at CCH; $30 per couple. For more information, call 402-562-3266 or register online at columbushosp.org.
8:30 a.m. — ELCA Spring Gathering at Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg. For information call 308-226-2506.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Creative Crafters Spring Fling craft show at 30 Center Mall.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. — 'Quiet Summer' CHS production at Nantkes Auditorium. Tickets are $5 adults, $4 students, free with C-stamp.
4-7 p.m. — Heartland Winter Arts Association Competition at Columbus High School.
SUNDAY, March 8
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Creative Crafters Spring Fling craft show at 30 Center Mall.
MONDAY, March 9
2-4 p.m. — Makerspace at Columbus Public Library.
6:30 p.m. — Court Little Flower will meet at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Monday Night Adventures at Columbus Public Library "Lions, tigers, zebras and more."
TUESDAY, March 10
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Youth Mental Health First Aid workshop at Schuyler Middle School. for information or registration email paula.kment@schuylercommunityschools.org.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — True Black History Month Museum, traveling exhibit, at CCC. Included are original documents from historic figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Booker T. Washington, Rosa Parks and Barack Obama.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Teen Space: movie day at Columbus Public Library.
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Lunch and Learn at CCH third floor conference center. Presentation on FMCSA Updates: DOT Clearinghouse. Preregistration required. Contact Ileana Jarecki at 402-562-4490 or email imjarecki@columbushosp.org
Noon — Columbus Noon Rotary meeting at Hy-Vee. Bret Strecker will talk about child porn on the internet.
12:15-12:45 p.m. — Spine Fit Class at the Columbus Wellness Center, 3912 38th St.
2-4 p.m. — Tech Tuesday at Columbus Public Library.
5:30-7 p.m. — CHS Cooking Class: Waking up to Breakfast, at the Columbus Wellness Center. Cost $15 per person; pre-registration required by calling 402-562-4462.
7-8 p.m. — Teen Space 'Dungeons and Dragons' at Columbus Public Library.
WEDNESDAY, March 11
Noon — Columbus Area United Way annual meeting at Chamber of Commerce. Lunch $10; RSVP to 402-564-5661 or dkollath@columbusunitedway.com.
3:30-5:30 p.m. — Immunization Clinic at Polk County Health Department in Osceola. For information or an appointment call 402-747-2211.
4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Shrine Circus at Ag Park. Adults $15 and children $10 - tickets sold at door.
5-7:30 p.m. — A Time to Heal support group at CCH in the Pawnee room; members-only group. For more information or if you would like to join, contact Adrian at 402-562-4794.
5:30-8 p.m. — Hamburger Night at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St.
5:45 p.m. — Al-Anon meeting at Columbus Public Library, room 210. For more information call 402-564-2436.
7-9 p.m. — Bingo at American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 3rd Ave.
THURSDAY, March 12
7:30 a.m. — Diabetes Activity Group at CCH third floor conference center. For more information, contact Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462.
10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — Story Art "Cute Kitties" at Columbus Public Library.
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Potato Bake Fundraiser at Butler County Senior Center, 592 D St. in David City; $5 per person.
2:30-4 p.m. — Parkinson's Support Group at the Columbus Wellness Center. For more information call 402-562-3333.
5:30 p.m. — Annual Chamber Celebration at Ag Park with Univ. of Nebraska President Walter "Ted" Carter. Tickets $25. Reserve tickets at thecolumbuspage.com.
6-9 p.m. — Bingo at the Eagle's Club, 3205 12th St.
6-8 p.m. — Youth Art Month reception at Columbus Art Gallery on lower level of Columbus Public Library.
6:30-8 p.m. — GriefShare at Word of Life Church, 2701 23rd St. For information call 402-564-6262.
7-10 p.m. — The Variety Tour, Christian music, at 1C The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100; email tix@1cchurch.com.
FRIDAY, March 13
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Hospital Book & Gift Sale in the hospital's third floor conference center. Lots of books, games, children’s items and gift items available.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Food Thoughts at the Columbus Wellness Center. Topic is “What Is An Elimination Diet”. Free.
1:30-3 p.m. — LOUD Crowd voice exercise group at the Columbus Wellness Center.
2-3 p.m. — Teen Space at Columbus Public Library; 'Nerf Wars.'
