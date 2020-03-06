THINGS TO DO

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEDNESDAY, March 11

Noon — Columbus Area United Way annual meeting at Chamber of Commerce. Lunch $10; RSVP to 402-564-5661 or dkollath@columbusunitedway.com.

3:30-5:30 p.m. — Immunization Clinic at Polk County Health Department in Osceola. For information or an appointment call 402-747-2211.

4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — Shrine Circus at Ag Park. Adults $15 and children $10 - tickets sold at door.

5-7:30 p.m. — A Time to Heal support group at CCH in the Pawnee room; members-only group. For more information or if you would like to join, contact Adrian at 402-562-4794.

5:30-8 p.m. — Hamburger Night at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St.

5:45 p.m. — Al-Anon meeting at Columbus Public Library, room 210. For more information call 402-564-2436.

7-9 p.m. — Bingo at American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 3rd Ave.

THURSDAY, March 12

7:30 a.m. — Diabetes Activity Group at CCH third floor conference center. For more information, contact Joan Plummer at 402-562-4462.