Club notes

The Columbus Women's Club met at the library auditorium on Oct. 12 with 20 members in attendance. We were treated to a fall style show by Barbara Jean's prior to the business meeting. President Karen Melcher conducted the meeting. Kathy Brenner was presented with her past president's gift and thanked for a job well done. Committee reports were given. It was announced that the art currently on display in the gallery is done by the mother-daughter pair of Sue Wamsat and Kelly Wellendorf. Plans for the upcoming Festival of Trees were discussed. Festival dates will be Nov. 19-22 in the Columbus Art Gallery, lower level of Columbus Public Library. There will also be a sweet Shoppe for cookie and candy sales. the next meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Columbus Public Library. Members should bring a brown bag lunch and work will be done on festival projects.