Ask Amy - August 18

Dear Amy: I have a question about catching COVID from riding in an elevator. Yesterday I was on an elevator in a residential building.

I was wearing my mask and a scarf around my neck.

A young lady got on the elevator with no mask on. She started sneezing.

I quickly got panicky, and the elevator door opened.

I promptly left the building. I wasn't a tenant there.

Is there any chance I can catch the virus that way?

Please let me know. Thank you.

– Panicked

Dear Panicked: You can learn more about COVID and keep up on current research through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov).

Several studies performed and published in the earlier days of the pandemic focused on the risk of contracting the virus while riding in an elevator. Standing close together in an enclosed space definitely creates a risk for virus transmission, and a sneeze forcefully sends droplets into the air, but ventilation systems used in many elevators tend to force those droplets downward toward the floor.

Facing away from other elevator riders can reduce this risk further.

So yes, if the person who sneezed had COVID – or a cold – you could become infected. Your mask provided protection (the CDC describes mask-wearing as a “critical public health tool”).

Because you are extremely concerned, you should minimize the risks as you perceive them, while understanding that living in the world is something of a risky prospect for all of us.

Keeping up with your vaccinations, wearing a high-quality well-fitting mask, and washing your hands often are all proactive ways for you to minimize the risk of transmission.

You should ask your physician to assess the specific medical risks to you if you do get the COVID virus.

In my opinion, your extreme anxiety and panic response actually poses a significant and immediate health risk to you. Left untreated, your anxiety might have a far greater impact on your quality of life than a bout of COVID.