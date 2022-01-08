Ask Amy - Jan. 8

Dear Amy: We are in the middle of a parenting conflict with my wife’s sister and her husband.

Both families – theirs and ours – have two children between the ages 3 and 6.

My wife and I run a tight ship. They don’t.

We value manners and respect, while they value freedom of expression.

We have tolerated these other values, but over the years we have seen their behavior affect our children’s and our happiness to the point where we limit contact with them.

Recently, we told them that while they are entitled to raise their children as they wish, it’s our choice whether we want to be a part of it.

We have told them that their children are no longer welcome in our house.

My wife and I believe that it is inappropriate for a young child to barge into another person’s house, with no manners or regard for others, and behave in a way that we don’t let our own children behave.

This behavior is confusing to our kids, and unfair and very annoying for my wife and me.

The other parents don’t feel we have the right to impose behavioral expectations, so now we are at a distant impasse.

We would appreciate your thoughts.

– Mad Dad

Dear Dad: I’m not sure what the impasse is if you simply won’t allow these children into your home.

If they don’t come into the home, then – congratulations – no impasse!

If these niblings barge into your home without being brought by a parent (hard to imagine at their young ages), then you could either take them home, or wait with them on the porch while you call their folks to come and get them.

I understand the challenge of being around young children who are extremely active or poorly behaved (been there, wept with frustration over that), but you seem almost too upset over this.

These are very young children. You and your wife are their uncle and aunt. Keep doing what you are doing with your own kids. But save a shred of kindness and generosity for these other children. They are behaving the way they are being raised to behave.

Meet them at the playground or at the ball pit, where they can express themselves freely without disrupting your household.

